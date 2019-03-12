Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Somerset County

Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident

March 12, 2019

Date: 3/12/2019

Time: 0135 Hrs

Location: S/B Rt 13 @ Stewart Neck Road, Princess Anne, Maryland

County: Somerset

On 3/12/2019 at approximately 0135hrs M/Tpr. Price was patrolling the above location when he observed a white in color passenger vehicle had driven off the roadway and crashed into the center median of Route 13. Preliminary investigation revealed a white Dodge Magnum displaying Maryland Registration 8DR3784, was traveling south bound on Route 13, and for an undetermined reason, left the roadway and struck the heavily wooded portion of the center median. The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as a 19 year old female of Painter Virginia. Initial contact, M/Tpr. Price was able to determine the driver of the white Magnum was deceased however Fire/EMS was contacted and responded to the scene. Based on the above, A Maryland State Police reconstructionist responded to the scene to assume the investigation. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office and the State Highway Administration responded to the scene and assisted with the investigation. Due to the deceased driver being a resident of Virginia, the Accomack County Sheriff Office was contacted to notify next of kin. The mother and father of the deceased driver were notified, and later met with Troopers from the Princess Anne Barrack.

This incident remains under investigation.

