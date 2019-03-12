MAR 14, 2019 ESPES Kickoff to St. Patrick’s Day Weekend

Join the ESPES on Thursday March 14th to Kickoff the St. Patrick’s Day Weekend at Shenanigans. $10 cover will get you a commemorative pint glass or stadium cup, Drink Specials throughout the event, a chance for one of our many Door Prizes, Music by James Gallagher and Off the Boat. We should also have some Special Guests, The Camden County Emerald Society Pipes & Drums. There will be a 50/50 raffle benefiting the Maryland Chapter of COPS and ESPES merchandise will be available for sale as well. It should be great Craic! Kick your weekend off right!

For our friends looking for a place to stay that night we’re working on a block of rooms at The Stowaway Grand Hotel on 21st Street. Details will be added soon.

If your around all weekend join us Friday Night at Cowboy Coast for the OC FOOLS Sham Jam 2019. https://www.facebook.com/events/345832632918570/

On Saturday we’ll be marching in the parade again this year. Details to Follow.

Looking forward to seeing everyone at the event. Sláinte!

