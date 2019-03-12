March 16th St. Patrick’s Day Parade OC

Town of Ocean City - Government's photo.
MAR16

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Saturday at 12 PM – 4 PM
5 days from now34–48°F Partly Cloudy
Town of Ocean City – Government

301 Baltimore Ave, Ocean City, Maryland 21842
Ocean City will be glowing in green as the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival, sponsored by the Delmarva Irish-American Club, marches down Coastal Highway on Saturday, March 16. This Ocean City tradition, which began in 1980, has grown to become the second-largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the state, in addition to becoming a seasonal kick-off for many local businesses.

The procession begins at noon at 57th Street and marches south on Coastal Highway to the 45th Street Shopping Center, where the viewing and judging stands will be located. Trophies will be awarded for best marching band, best commercial float, best non-commercial float, best motorized unit, best adult marching unit, best youth marching unit, special committee award, judges’ choice award and best overall entry in the parade.

In addition to the celebration on the street, the 45th Street Shopping Center will be once again be transformed into a spirited Irish festival complete with live entertainment from Pat O’Brennan, Irish apparel and plenty of food and drink. Spectators can enjoy the free-admission festival beginning at 11 a.m. and running until 3 p.m.

To avoid traffic delays, viewers are urged to arrive before 10:30 a.m. and to view the parade from 57th Street south to 45th Street.

Advertisements

One thought on “March 16th St. Patrick’s Day Parade OC

  1. This ain’t Ireland, St. Partrick’s Day??? Just like celebrating Cinco De Mayo, this ain’t Mexico…if you want to celebrate this “crap” go to Ireland or Mexico! If you want to party here wait for July 4th.!!!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s