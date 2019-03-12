Mt Hermon Plow Days April 6, 2019

Take a step back in time and see how farming was done a century ago. Bring the whole family to our 13th Annual Mt Hermon Plow Days!

FEATURING:

– Team Demonstrations

– Antique Farm Equipment

– Horse-powered Corn Shelling

– One Room Schoolhouse Exhibit

– Stagecoach Display

as always, FREE ADMISSION!

ACTIVITIES include:

Family Farm Games

Petting Zoo

Hay Wagon Rides

Live Music by Charlie Paparella & The Olivet String Band

Food Vendors*

Crafters & Artisans*

Of course, we’ll have our “Visitor Plowing” available again this year where everyone has the opportunity to plow with a team!

* a complete list of all vendors will be provided closer to the event

PET POLICY: Obviously, we love animals, but unless you have a service animal, please keep your pets at home as horses can be easily spooked.

INCLEMENT WEATHER: We have plowmen travel great distances to participate in this event. Therefore, we will make every effort to maintain the event on April 6. If weather does become a factor; the event will be held on April 13, 2019.