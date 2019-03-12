Mt Hermon Plow Days April 6, 2019

Take a step back in time and see how farming was done a century ago. Bring the whole family to our 13th Annual Mt Hermon Plow Days!
FEATURING:
– Team Demonstrations
– Antique Farm Equipment
– Horse-powered Corn Shelling
– One Room Schoolhouse Exhibit
– Stagecoach Display
as always, FREE ADMISSION!
ACTIVITIES include:
Family Farm Games
Petting Zoo
Hay Wagon Rides
Live Music by Charlie Paparella & The Olivet String Band
Food Vendors*
Crafters & Artisans*
Of course, we’ll have our “Visitor Plowing” available again this year where everyone has the opportunity to plow with a team!
* a complete list of all vendors will be provided closer to the event
PET POLICY: Obviously, we love animals, but unless you have a service animal, please keep your pets at home as horses can be easily spooked.
INCLEMENT WEATHER: We have plowmen travel great distances to participate in this event. Therefore, we will make every effort to maintain the event on April 6. If weather does become a factor; the event will be held on April 13, 2019.