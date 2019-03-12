Robbery of a Senior Citizen in Dover

The Dover Police Department made an arrest after a robbery of a 71-year-old man at a local restaurant. At approximately 3:30PM, an elderly male was ordering food at the front counter of Paliseno’s Pizza at 439 S. New Street. Henry Fordham (41) forcefully took the man’s wallet from him and fled the business.

Responding officers began to search the area for Fordham and located him in the area of S. State Street and Loockerman Street. When officers attempted to contact Fordham, he fled on foot and was apprehended a short time later.

Fordham continued to disobey instructions at the Dover Police holding facility and was believed to possibly be under the influence of an unknown substance. Fordham was arraigned at a local hospital by a Justice of the Peace Court #7 judge and released on an O.R. bond on the following charges: -2nd Degree Robbery

-Theft Under $1500.00

-Resisting Arrest

-Disorderly Conduct

