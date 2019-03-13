13 March Open Discussion A lot going on in the world. I hope everyone is doing well. Thank you for all your support. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
6 thoughts on “13 March Open Discussion”
I posted the comments about The Red Roost yesterday…..and I found out why I got negative chit chat and lies……THEY WON’T TAKE EBT CARDS!!! The low life’s can’t afford a night out!! LOL stick to McD’s probably get a discount from your boss….ha ha ha
Shorebirds open house and ribbon cutting is tonight at the Perdue Stadium 4 – 7 p.m. They have made some nice upgrades! OH, no EBT cards excepted cash or debit only…..before you “Negative Nellies” start whining!!! Ha Ha Ha. BTW not employed by the Shorebirds, Village Inn or The Red Roost….just a retired citizen enjoying Eastern Shore Life and proud City of Salisbury resident! Now stay in your mommas basement and ponder on that!
You haven’t been able to buy seafood with ebts for years but people are still griping about it. With the small amount that welfare pays, I can’t imagine it would be any fun to be on it, except you wouldn’t have to work. But what fun would hanging out all day with no money be? I say it would be more boring than being at work.
Because they sign up for every “give me” program that is offered around this town. They show up to multiple food pantries for free food, get free phones, help with utilities, etc. Not to mention that number of places they sign up at Christmas for “gifts for the children”. Then you see them selling half the stuff for cash. I totally believe in helping our fellow man; however, I have helped out at a food pantry where they are pulling up in brand new elite cars and dressed with the finest clothes. They end up being in a better financial situation than I am with both my spouse and I working full time jobs. I want to be a help to my fellow man – not an enabler for them to work the system!
There is nothing wrong with people being able to buy seafood with ebt. The people that are on foodstamps have a right to eat just like you. Instead of looking down on people we should be giving more to help them
Absolutely right!. And people on food stamps have a right to have just as much money as I have, and to have a car just as nice as mine, and to have a boat just like mine, too. So just how do you propose we go about doing this? Any ideas?
