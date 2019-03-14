14 March Open Discussion

You guys are doing great.  Looking forward to some warmer weather.  Have a great day.

6 thoughts on “14 March Open Discussion

  1. When is Bob Culver going to let everyone know that he appointed Michele Ennis as his Finance Director? What is the coward afraid of?

  3. I guess we will see if Republicans will support our President on the border wall or if they will show they are a part of the deep state Dumbocrats in reality!!! BUILD THE WALL!! TRUMP 2020

  4. I am really excited about the thought of Joe Biden running for office. I would also like to see the lady who was running for the governor of Georgia run also. I think these are to upstanding people who will do a better job that old trump will. They will look out for the middle class and bring jobs back and lower taxes and help low income families people on food stamps and section 8. i think it is important that the wealthy pay more taxes

  5. Does anyone think the DOJ will do anything with Hildabeast after the latest info about the further email cover-up??? Barr should have the “nads” to go after her but will he???

  6. Alert
    Trump is getting BAD ADVICE on increasing ETHANOL IN GASOLINE it already ruins engines in cars boats motorcycles ECT please call the WHITEHOUSE in OPPOSITION Of this garbage liberal scum law.

