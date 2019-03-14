Dover Police Investigating Vandalism at Lakeside Cemetery 3-14-2019

Incident/Complaint#: 50-19-7443

Location: Lakeside Cemetery, 558 S. State Street, Dover, DE

Officer Releasing Information: M/Cpl. Mark Hoffman, Public Information Officer

Narrative:

The Dover Police Department is investigating a vandalism incident that occurred at the Lakeside Cemetery on North State Street in Dover. Between 6:00PM on Wednesday, March 13th and 8:19AM on Thursday, March 14th, an unknown suspect(s) entered the cemetery and damaged at least four memorials/headstones in the oldest section of the cemetery. It is unknown how the suspect(s) damaged the memorials/headstones at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.