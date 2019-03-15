15 March Open Discussion

Who do you think President Trump will have to come up against in 2020?  Thoughts on the College Scam?  Double standards wth?  What is everyone doing this weekend?  Should be nice out.    Friendly reminder that name calling is counter productive.

I STAND CORRECTED AND TOTALLY AGREE.  ABSOLUTELY NO NAME CALLING!!!!  If you cant make a comment without calling someone a name it will no longer be published.

  2. Mr Beto is also running for President from texas he is also another great person to run. He will help the dreamers and help the undocumented immigrants. He also stated that he will help the poor and middle class by cutting taxes I am excited we have good people running for president

  3. Isn’t the college scandal the way it has always been? Privilege is always about money and who can give the most to help the school…..not the children! Affluent kids go to nicer schools where others support the community colleges…..nothing new here don’t even know why it’s such a big deal? Nothing but party outlets!!!

  5. I think the Dumbocrats are having issues with the number of people running against President Trump….they don’t know which way to go, traditional or “green deal”? Either way it’s a mess for them! California Governor stopping the death row sentences yet supporting the killing of babies…….this world is a mess!

  7. The Wicomico Education Board has passed its budget request for the County to give it $2,000,000 more than last year. That’s about 5% more. What should Bob Culver say about that at the public budget meeting?

  8. I’m an avid follower of your blog and like many of your ideas, BUT, the whole issue of name calling is really getting old! Most people are grown up enough to decide on their own what is relevant and what is just plain ranting! We don’t need for you to try and be our parent. It is YOUR blog this is just my pennies worth.

