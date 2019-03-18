18 March Open Discussion

Unfortunately I had to delete many great comments because of the name calling BS.   The rules are simple….I look forward to many more thought provoking comments.

FYI…..ABSOLUTELY NO JA COMMENTS…NOBODY CARES

Advertisements

5 thoughts on “18 March Open Discussion

  1. I am glad that FoxNews took that judge off the air. We should all respect Islam and their religion they are good people at the end of the day

    Like

    Reply

    1. It”s a cult, whose book says it”s okay to kill infidels. Problem is, anyone who isn’t a believer of said cult is considered an infidel. Now do you see my problem with them? None of what Sharia dictates is compatible with what our country is founded on: the Constitution. So what”s their next move? To try to do away with, or weaken in any way they can, our Constitution.

      Like

      Reply

  3. Has anyone been watching the kid collecting dresses for a Junior School? Kids need to learn respect, manners and get a basic education instead of so much nonsense about looking good at a dance!!! If I as a working parent can’t supply basic clothing for my child then they don’t need it, I’m not going to encourage them to live off others, it’s our biggest social issue today! Where the heck are today’s priorities?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s