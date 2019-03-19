Good Morning! If you woke up on the right side of the dirt you are Blessed. Many people aren’t so lucky. Be thankful!
3 thoughts on “19 March Open Discussion”
I’ve got the best PORK BBQ from Salisbury to OCEAN CITY. None of that frozen Sam’s Club stuff here, only fresh ingredients.
where is your store Stewart?
I think Ms Donna Brazil joining the Foxnews network will be a breath of fresh air for the network. It is great to see the channel being more open to letting democrats with some sense that are committed to bringing the truth to Americans unlike tucker or hannity
