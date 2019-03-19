19 March Open Discussion

Good Morning!  If you woke up on the right side of the dirt you are Blessed.  Many people aren’t so lucky.  Be thankful!

 

8 thoughts on “19 March Open Discussion

  1. I’ve got the best PORK BBQ from Salisbury to OCEAN CITY. None of that frozen Sam’s Club stuff here, only fresh ingredients.

  2. I think Ms Donna Brazil joining the Foxnews network will be a breath of fresh air for the network. It is great to see the channel being more open to letting democrats with some sense that are committed to bringing the truth to Americans unlike tucker or hannity

  3. Tucker and Carlson are the most trusted names in news.
    Donna Brazil, on the other hand, well read this:

    “Donna Brazile, a former interim Democratic National Committee chairwoman who lost her CNN analyst position after sharing a debate question with party insiders,”** She did this to help Crooked Hillary. She was fired from CNN in disgrace!

    ** https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/donna-brazile-fired-from-cnn-for-sharing-debate-question-joins-fox-news

  4. There you go again 8:59. Won’t be too much longer before some talent scout will read your comedy and you will be discovered. Best wishes!

