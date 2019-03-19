Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On Friday, March 15, 2019 members of the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police responded to a reported Breaking & Entering in progress at 4228 East New Market, Hurlock Road. The suspect, later identified as Charles Trevor Washburn, fled prior to the arrival of Deputies but was caught traveling on Linkwood Road by a responding Trooper. Washburn was arrested and charged with Third Degree Attempted Burglary, Fourth Degree Attempted Burglary, Trespassing on Private Property, Malicious Destruction of Property under $1,000.00 and Reckless Endangerment. He was ordered Held without Bond.

