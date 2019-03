On Thursday, February 28, 2019 members of the Capitol Area Fugitive Task Force which has a member from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office on it arrested 38 year old Joseph Elie Brinson of 505 Robbins Street in Cambridge. He was wanted by the State of Florida on the charges of the Sale of Molly within 1000 feet of Public Housing, Felony Battery, Domestic Battery by Strangulation and False Imprisonment. He was ordered held without Bond awaiting Extradition to Florida.