Incident: Motor Vehicle Collision with Fatality

Date of Incident: March 17, 2019

Location: 7570 Esham Road, Parsonsburg, Maryland

Narrative:

On March 17, 2019 at 11:49 P.M., Deputies from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 7570 Esham Road in reference to a motor vehicle collision with a fatality.

The investigation revealed that the involved vehicle was traveling south on Esham Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway. The vehicle impacted a tree and travel trailer that were on the property causing the vehicle to burst into flames. Unfortunately the driver of the vehicle was unable to escape the wreckage and passed away at the scene. The vehicle was unregistered and deputies were unable to identify the deceased at this time. The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle owner or person operating the vehicle. The vehicle is described as a 2003 Cadillac Seville SLS / STS Pearl White in color (similar to the stock photo).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Williams at 410-548-4891 or 410-548-4898.

Releasing Authority: D/Sgt B. Williams

Date: 3/18/19