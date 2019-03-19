WICOMICO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE PRESS RELEASE

Incident: Possession of Heroin

Date of Incident: 17 March 2019

Location : 300 block of E. Carroll Street, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Michael W. Barger, 59, Laurel, DE

Narrative : On 17 March 2019 at 1:03 AM, a deputy stopped a vehicle operated by Michael Barger for erratic driving and a registration plate violation. During the encounter, the deputy discovered an open warrant from another jurisdiction for Barger’s arrest. The deputy also discovered that Barger had heroin and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

The warrant was for Failure to Appear in Cecil County with a $5,000.00 bond.

The deputy placed Barger under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. After an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Barger on Personal Recognizance on the CDS charges and the warrant.

Charges: Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Incident: Possession of Oxycodone

Date of Incident: 18 March 2019

Location : Booth Street at West Road, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Kenneth James Bryant, 25, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 18 March 2019 at 8:16 PM, a deputy stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on Booth Street in the vicinity of West Road. During the encounter, the deputy detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from within the passenger compartment of the vehicle. During a subsequent search, the deputy discovered that a passenger, Kenneth Bryant, was in possession of what was identified as oxycodone without a prescription.

The deputy placed Bryant under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Bryant on Personal Recognizance.

Charges: Possession of Oxycodone

Incident: DUI / Pursuit / Resisting Arrest

Date of Incident: 18 March 2019

Location : Wicomico County

Suspect: Anthony J. Horton, 42, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 18 March 2019 at 11:35 PM, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle operated by Anthony Horton for a registration violation and erratic driving in the area of Nanticoke Road and Parsons Road. Instead of stopping, Horton accelerated away from the deputy forcing the deputy to pursue him down Brick Kiln Road to Owens Branch Road and back onto Rt. 50 before turning on to Chippewa Boulevard. During the pursuit, Horton was driving at a high rate of speed and ignoring stop signs. The pursuit came to an end when Horton crashed into a curb on West Road, disabling his vehicle. Instead of staying put, Horton attempted to continue his flight on foot but was quickly apprehended.

During the apprehension process, Horton had to be assisted with placing his hands behind his back to be handcuffed. The deputy, who detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage would subsequently initiate an investigation into driving under the influence of alcohol by Horton.

During subsequent processing, Horton provided a breath sample of .12. The deputy also discovered that Horton’s privilege to drive a vehicle had been suspended by the State of Maryland.

The deputy transported Horton to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Horton in the Detention Center without bond pending a District Court bond review.