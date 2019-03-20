Coastal Kids Consignment Event March 21-23 @ the Civic Center

Event Details

Coastal Kids Consignment offers area families the opportunity to sell, shop and save on high-quality, gently used and new merchandise for infants to youth size 14/16 and maternity. Continuing its tradition, financial and in-kind donations will be distributed to Hope and Life Outreach Ministries (HALO) of Salisbury and local churches and shelters.

Wicomico Youth & Civic Center (Midway Room)

500 Glen Ave., Salisbury MD 21804

Thursday, March 21, 5-8 p.m.

Friday, March 22, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, March 23, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sell With Us – Skip the yard sales, buy/sell groups and meeting strangers or no-shows. Empty your overflowing playrooms and children’s outgrown closets and earn extra spending money. You decide the price, tag it using our computerized system and we’ll sell it for you. Consignors earn up to 70 percent of their sales and do not have to be present to sell. Pre-registration is required; visit http://coastal-kids.com/consign/how-to-consign/. Seller registration ends March 17.

Shop With Us – Shoppers will find a mega selection of savings on clothing, toys, books, shoes, games, puzzles, strollers, baby and toddler furniture, baby gear and equipment, home school and educational supplies, crafts, sporting equipment and more. Our sales floor is organized similar to a department store so you don’t have to hunt for what you need. We have clothing on racks sorted by gender and size; other items are grouped together by similarity. The one stop opportunity to find items at 60-90 percent off retail is an event you do not want to miss.

Free admission. Cash, Visa/MC/Discover accepted. Shopping bags available. Shoppers with strollers welcome; however, no diaper bags, backpacks or large purses are permitted while you shop!

Sell, shop and save! Learn more at www.coastal-kids.com or www.facebook.com/coastalkidsconsignmentsales.

