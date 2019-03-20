Peninsula Regional Health System and the Wicomico County Board of Education invite everyone on the Delmarva Peninsula to join them for HealthFest: An event for all ages, on Saturday, March 30, 2019. This year’s event, a showcase of healthy exhibits and free health screenings, will be held at James M. Bennett High School on College Avenue in Salisbury. HealthFest: An event for all ages will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Over 35 free health screenings, including skin cancer screenings aboard the PRMC Wagner Wellness Van, will be available the day of the event and without pre-registration. The health screenings, performed by Peninsula Regional Medical Center (PRMC) healthcare specialists and other area healthcare providers, will be available to anyone looking to find out how healthy they actually are, and to learn what they can do to lead an even healthier and more productive lifestyle. Some of the more popular screenings offered at no cost are Skin Cancer Exams, Bone Density, Blood Pressure, Vision, Hearing, Height, Weight, Stroke and Spine Awareness, Foot Screenings, Aorta and Lower Leg Circulation Screenings. At this year’s HealthFest, PRMC will offer attendees an opportunity to participate in a paper Diabetes screening conducted by the Peninsula Regional Diabetes and Endocrinology Center team. If determined to be at high risk, individuals will be provided education and offered a Hemoglobin A1C (HbA1c) blood draw. The HbA1c test is preferred because it can actually detect Diabetes, and is a much more accurate measure of a person’s health risk. Additionally, following a paper screening, the PRMC Lab team will also be collecting blood samples for the National Kidney Foundation for Creatinine and Random Glucose. Fasting is not required for either test. New to HealthFest in 2019 is the United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore Opioid Coalition. The Coalition will be inside the Bennett gymnasium with numerous vendors featuring educational and resource information about addiction, as well as informative presentations. At various times throughout the morning, participants may enjoy a senior exercise demonstration, cheerleading and majorette performances and dance demonstrations including Indian Classical Dance. Dr. Chris Snyder will answer general medical questions at the “Ask the Doctor” booth, and PRMC pharmacists will be available for medication questions. HealthFest will also offer a health corner for kids, therapy dog demonstrations, a free photo booth, bounce house rock climbing wall and much more! Participants will also have the opportunity to visit with over 50 exhibitors who are also joining HealthFest with valuable information on their services. For a flyer, map and more info, visit https://www.peninsula.org/healthfest.
Advertisements