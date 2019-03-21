21 March Open Discussion

4 thoughts on “21 March Open Discussion

  2. I thank god that the Democrats in Maryland raised the minimum wage I wish it was more than 15 I would have at least like to see $20 an hour. Hopefully, the amount of food stamps will go up from $197 to at least $600. But at least the middle class and poor people are getting some relief

  3. jt, there have been a few comments on your site about 1 particular Wicomico County dept – rec and parks. They are all true. I have to say I’m embarrased to tell people I even work here. The place is a joke. There is a supervisor who makes $55000 a year whose job is to write 2 work orders a day and then spends the rest of his time texting momma. His boss is even more clueless than him – he spends most of his time agreeing with everybody so he can keep his job and then checking out what the red sox and patriots are up to. Their workers are told to hide each day until it warms up and then they can drag 3 ball fields – and the ball fields aren’t even being used. The civic center staff have the greatest jobs in the world, everybody is a supervisor and can come and go as they please. On top of it all, with maintenance being overstaffed the outfields at the parker complex look worse than the rt 13 roadside.

