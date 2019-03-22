22 March Open Discussion I hope everyone has a great day despite the the nasty weather. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
5 thoughts on “22 March Open Discussion”
I am so proud of our president in standing for freedom of speech and getting rid of funds for Anti speech brainwashing college traitors keep up the good work president Trump because the snowflakes civil war is coming tick tock cowards.
LikeLike
Jonathan….I thought you were not allowing “name calling”. How can you post a headline calling the weather “nasty”. Be fair and consistent!! The weather has feelings too.
LikeLike
Bless your heart. (insert eye roll)
LikeLike
The White Haven ferry is back, and Im glad they got new people operating it. One ex operator got mad because I pulled up when he had just threw his fishing pole over. Duh your here to work not fish.
LikeLike
8:11 what good work ? Go take your meds
LikeLike