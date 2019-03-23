LARGE QUANTITY DRUG ARREST AND HANDGUN SEIZED

Salisbury Barrack

2765 North Salisbury Boulevard

Salisbury, MD 21801

(410) 749-3101

msp.salisbury@maryland.gov

mdsp.maryland.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 23, 2019

LARGE QUANTITY ITY DRUG ARREST AND HANDGUN SEIZED

Date : 3/22/2019

Time: 1828 hrs.

Location : 1119 South Division St Apt. B Salisbury MD

Accused: Gregory Dornell Snead Jr, B/M, 30 YOA

Charges: Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana near a school zone, Possessing Firearm when Prohibited

(SALISBURY, Md.) —

On March 22, 2019 at approximately 1828 hours, Cpl. Bean and TFC Frock conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of E College Lane and Margaret St, Salisbury, Wicomico County, Maryland. While speaking with the driver, identified as Gregory Dornell Snead Jr., B/M, 30 YOA, of Salisbury, Maryland, an overwhelming odor of Marijuana was detected coming from within the vehicle. Due to the odor of Marijuana, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. During the search of the vehicle, several individual baggies of Marijuana were located within a book bag. The total amount of Marijuana located within the vehicle and on Snead’s person was 301.3 grams.

Additionally, the Trooper’s investigation revealed a residence in which Snead frequents. Snead also advised the Troopers that he resides at that residence in question. A search warrant was obtained and executed on Snead’s residence. Within the residence, over 12 pounds of Marijuana was seized along with a Kahr PM 40, 40 caliber semi-automatic pistol. Further investigation revealed Snead is a prohibited person for possessing firearms due to previous felony convictions.

Barrack Commander: Lt. C. Davala

Assistant Barrack Commander: F/Sgt. M. Rickard

Assistant Barrack Commander: D/Sgt. C. Welch

Advertisements