LARGE QUANTITY DRUG ARREST AND HANDGUN SEIZED

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 23, 2019

 

Date: 3/22/2019

Time:  1828 hrs.

Location:  1119 South Division St Apt. B Salisbury MD

Accused:  Gregory Dornell Snead Jr, B/M, 30 YOA

Charges:  Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana near a school zone, Possessing Firearm when Prohibited

 

(SALISBURY, Md.) 

 

On March 22, 2019 at approximately 1828 hours, Cpl. Bean and TFC Frock conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of E College Lane and Margaret St, Salisbury, Wicomico County, Maryland. While speaking with the driver, identified as Gregory Dornell Snead Jr., B/M, 30 YOA, of Salisbury, Maryland, an overwhelming odor of Marijuana was detected coming from within the vehicle. Due to the odor of Marijuana, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. During the search of the vehicle, several individual baggies of Marijuana were located within a book bag. The total amount of Marijuana located within the vehicle and on Snead’s person was 301.3 grams.  

 

Additionally, the Trooper’s investigation revealed a residence in which Snead frequents. Snead also advised the Troopers that he resides at that residence in question.  A search warrant was obtained and executed on Snead’s residence. Within the residence, over 12 pounds of Marijuana was seized along with a Kahr PM 40, 40 caliber semi-automatic pistol.  Further investigation revealed Snead is a prohibited person for possessing firearms due to previous felony convictions. 

 

 

