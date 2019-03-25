Body Recovered from Submerged Vehicle in Eden By Hunter Landon

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after discovering a vehicle under water in the area of Upper Ferry Ramp in Eden.

Deputies say they were called to the area on South Upper Ferry Road around 9:21 a.m. on Sunday, March 24 for a report of suspicious activity.

Once arrived, they uncovered a road sign had been knocked over and the cable across the ferry ramp had been torn down. They then noticed vehicle tire marks leading down the ramp and into the water.

The Maryland State Police Dive Team responded and assisted. Around 4 p.m., divers located a vehicle under water at the end of he bulkhead. Approximately thirty minutes later, the body of a caucasian female was recovered from the water. The name of the deceased is being withheld until the notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Williams at 410-548-4891 or 410-548-4898.

