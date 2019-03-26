Free Adult Dental Clinic April 5-6 at Wicomico Civic Center

The next Mission of Mercy is scheduled for April 5-6 2019. The event will be at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center. Set up days are April 3-4, volunteers will be needed for those days as well. In 2017, well over 1100 patients were treated and over $1.126 million dollars worth of services were provided!!

The event is open to anyone over the age of 18. No one under 18 will be allowed in the building.

Mission of Mercy is a free adult dental clinic provided by volunteer dental professionals and a volunteer staff of several hundred people. All dental services will be provided by licensed dentists and hygienists who are donating their services for this event.

The Eastern Shore Mission of Mercy was first held in 2013. The second event took place in 2015. Over those two events, almost $2 million in services have been provided with the help over 3000 volunteers giving over 23,500 hours of their time!!

ESMOM Video Explaining Clinic Details

VOLUNTEER : The Eastern Shore Mission of Mercy needs your help. We can’t provide services to those in need without the generous support of our dental community. Click here to volunteer now!

About Mission of Mercy Try to visualize the typical Mission of Mercy (MOM) patient. Usually the first thing that comes to mind is a homeless person or family, someone on government assistance, unable to get needed dental care for obvious reasons. However, that first mental picture can’t be any further from the truth. The people out there in need include the average person mingling and socializing among us. They are friends, coworkers, people we interact with on a daily basis. They could be your grandparent, mother, father, sibling, or any other relative. With the tough economic times we are in, it could be anyone. It could be you. More than 100 million people in the United States are without dental insurance. On the Eastern Shore there are thousands of adults that don’t receive adequate or even basic needed dental care, resulting in a silent epidemic of dental and oral disease.