Missing Child Alert

❗️MISSING CHILD ALERT❗️ ‼️SHARE‼️

The Salisbury Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for 14-year-old Jada Alexis Price.

Price was last seen at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, at 1305 Spruell Drive. She is described as 5’4″, 120 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a green Adidas jacket and pink Adidas sneakers.

Anyone with information on Price’s whereabouts should contact the Salisbury Police Department at 833-SBY-CITY or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.

