The End Of An Era No More JA Mentions On This Site

This will be a historic post which will make many mad but in the end it is my website and I will run it how I want. As of today March 27 , 2019 there will be zero Joe Albero content allowed on my site.

Let me explain . I haven’t been running the site day to day for quite some time, and my helper came to me and said I’m really sick of every post having to become a Joe Albero thread what would you think if I stopped allowing them. I initially was skeptical of the idea because I know people have looked to me for 11 years now to be point on anything anti JA. I knew people would get aggravated having their comments about JA rejected and just kinda did what I had to do and let my helper decide. The truth is I haven’t cared about JA and what he does since he left Salisbury after losing the election to Jim Ireton.

There is nobody that battled him harder and has stayed in the fight than me, and yes I despise the guy but sometimes as headline says enough is enough. Joe is never gonna change whether you like him or hate him, the only thing you can do is to decide how much it really matters to you what he says and does. I spend zero time on it except when I have to read comments regarding him, which I know will continue even though they won’t get published. This isn’t the hay day of our blog wars, they were 6+ years ago, and we both have moved on to other things at this point.

Unless JA is in a Press Release for some criminal activity this post will be the last mention of him on this site. No comments in reference to him , his family, his businesses will be published so please save yourself the time and spend it with people or things you can enjoy. Thank you for those out there that understand we all grow up, and to those that can’t I hope some point in life when something matters to you more you will understand why I chose to do this. This post will not be open to comments in regards to this as it ceases now.

Let us move forward and use this site to help the community understand what is happening around them. Thank You

Jonathan Taylor

