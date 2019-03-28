Have You Had A Bad Experience With A Loved One In A Nursing Home? Have you had a bad experience with the care given your loved one at a nursing home? Let me know in the comments Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
4 thoughts on “Have You Had A Bad Experience With A Loved One In A Nursing Home?”
Berlin Nursing Home was a stop during my father’s health care journey. I did catch them pretending to give physical therapy once. He saw a nurse just during medicine doses and the meal givers three times a day. We brought this to their attention and the retort was he had no visitors so should we believe him. Either my sister or I visited every day, the sign in book proved it. I strongly believe he would have died there within a week if he didn’t pull him out just before a two week stay. His doctors concurred.
Genesis was horrible when my mother had to go there for physical therapy. One of her nurses closed her door & threatened her when she had complained about the way she’d been treated/the woman not doing her job.
Her breathing was so bad the one day that I had to insist she be taken to the hospital, where she circled the drain for 3 days. Thank heavens I visited that morning, vs. afternoon! She pulled through, & we got 7 more months before she had to leave us all.
Prior to that, it was the last stop for another family member, who the employees stole all they could from.
Stay clear of Anchorage….a close friend of ours had a horrible experience while there just for some rehab! Not good and the urine smell is ridiculous.
I currently have a loved one at Anchorage. Been there a couple of months. No urine smell. Had a little rough start but once they understood that I was going to be there and documented their work we have no problems. He is doing well. Sadly the patient has to have a strong advocate, as you do when in the hospital. Not saying there aren’t examples of neglect and intentional harm but you cannot allow yourself or the patient to be a victim. Take responsibility, pay attention, ask questions, learn about the procedures, use common sense. The patient, guardian, spouse some one signed a contract with the facility, read it and assert all of your rights. It is not easy or quick but it must be done. Blessings
