29 March Open Discussion
7 thoughts on “29 March Open Discussion”
Well I have to say the folks that comment about the mess at the Civic Center must be truthful….a sellout event and they couldn’t make it happen! Culver sure has things in the County under control! He’s so under qualified, boy do we miss Rick!!!
Oh boy it’s crab balls and steamed shrimp tonight at Delmar Volunteer Fire Department!!!
I am so glad that Maryland raised the minimum wage. I would have like to seen it a little higher about $18 or $20 that would at least help the poor get by a little easier
I went to see the show at the Civic Center last night and stood outside for 2 hrs. it was cold and I was one of the youngest there at 60 yrs old, many were much older most over 50 % carried canes and many more in wheel chairs some had oxygen. Big crowd the civic center could have seated folks then made the choice as to if the show was going on. No police until workers of the civic center called, cause people were rattling the doors being cold and having stood for so long. This by the way was because there were ceiling tile missing from the civic center and the promoter would not let performers have the show in case more tile were to fall. A person with an auto weapon and lots of ammo could have had the biggest shooting in a long time. You could not see in between all the people there and most setting in wheel chairs or propped with a cane who could not have ran away. In side would have been much safer. Ceiling tile is official from Mike Houck on a bull horn.
Still celebrating Trump )
A message went out to parents of Snow Hill Middle School about a security threat and two individuals being arrested but no other details does anyone what’s up? I haven’t found it in the news yet
Bob Culver and Steve Miller’s idiots at the Civic Center screwed up last night and the Jersey Boys show had to be cancelled. There were many pissed off people!
