1 April Open Discussion

The civic center gossip is getting boring.  Unless you have proof lets move on shall we?

Advertisements

7 thoughts on “1 April Open Discussion

    2. There is way to many ” he said, she said, I heard it from a friend, I heard it from a friend of a cousin that knows somebody that use to work there”.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s