3 April Open Discussion

I personally am tired of seeing facebook posts in regards to the Wicomico Memorial removing decorations from graves! If you had read the rules, it wouldn’t have happened in the first place! A simple arrangement is enough, but some people decide to go overboard and decorate the entire grave! If you read the rules, they are covered! And who cares that the guy running it now isnt from around here??? If he was a local and still enforced the rules would you still hate him as much????
LikeLike
You must personally be from Wicomico Memorial! Get over it!
actually no I am not from Wicomico memorial! I am just a normal person who lives in wicomico county who is sick and tired of people crying about rules and laws! There are rules and laws for a reason! You may not like it, but oh well GET OVER IT Yourself, the rules still apply to everyone!
Did anyone else watch B.N. Bob’s meltdown on PAC 14 at the County Council meeting last night? Apparently he has been violating the Charter and hiring an outside attorney without the county council’s approval. Sounds like Paul Wilbur wasn’t happy about it because he was talking in circles.
B.N. Bob takes everything personally, as an affront, & lashes out at anyone involved. He tried to get the reporter fired that did the piece on the Whitehaven sandblaster (the property he sold, no conflict of interest there!). His g/f didn’t do her job, let a tier 3 child sex offender slip through, into the Wicomico YOUTH & Civic center. Anyone who knew anything about it was gotten rid of. He has keys & access to all areas of the building. My whole family’s children attend nothing there because of this.
I went to see the Jersey Boys at the Civic Center on Thursday and stood outside for 2 hrs. it was cold and I was one of the youngest there at 60 yrs old, many were much older most over 50 % carried canes and many more in wheelchairs some had oxygen. Big crowd the civic center could have seated folks then made the choice as to if the show was going on. No police until workers of the civic center called, cause people were rattling the doors being cold and having stood for so long. This, by the way, was because there were ceiling tiles missing from the civic center and the promoter would not let performers have the show in case more tile were to fall. A person with an auto weapon and lots of ammo could have had the biggest shooting in a long time. You could not see in between all the people there and most setting in wheelchairs or propped with a cane who could not have run away. Inside would have been much safer.
Did everyone see how mad Bob got about being questioned about violating the charter? He goes off topic and tries to bring up the charter and ballot question the residents of Wicomico voted on. He took that personal. Way to shoot the language. He must be trying to save his girlfriend who has been secretly made finance director. Based on the council meeting discussion and Bob violating the charter by hiring outside legal on his own was to fight for Ennis. Residents of Wicomico are okay with this? He is wasting our money on that. What else is he spending our money on for Ennis? It is time to do something!
Steve Miller and Bob Culver spent BIG TAXPAYER MONEY and had engineers flew in from Baltimore for the Jersey Boys musical. I wonder how he will explain that to the county council and better the taxpayers.
We can’t get rid of Culver and the mindless henchmen that do his bidding fast enough
These people just don’t know how to respect the Charter or the interests of the people they should be serving and those who fund their bloated paychecks
I work at the airport and Bob confronted me in a disrespectful manner and accused me of talking to council members about the wrongdoings of the airport. This guy needs to get back on his meds. Can we all get together and sign a petition to have him recalled?
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
10 thoughts on “3 April Open Discussion”
I personally am tired of seeing facebook posts in regards to the Wicomico Memorial removing decorations from graves! If you had read the rules, it wouldn’t have happened in the first place! A simple arrangement is enough, but some people decide to go overboard and decorate the entire grave! If you read the rules, they are covered! And who cares that the guy running it now isnt from around here??? If he was a local and still enforced the rules would you still hate him as much????
LikeLike
You must personally be from Wicomico Memorial! Get over it!
LikeLike
actually no I am not from Wicomico memorial! I am just a normal person who lives in wicomico county who is sick and tired of people crying about rules and laws! There are rules and laws for a reason! You may not like it, but oh well GET OVER IT Yourself, the rules still apply to everyone!
LikeLike
Did anyone else watch B.N. Bob’s meltdown on PAC 14 at the County Council meeting last night? Apparently he has been violating the Charter and hiring an outside attorney without the county council’s approval. Sounds like Paul Wilbur wasn’t happy about it because he was talking in circles.
LikeLike
B.N. Bob takes everything personally, as an affront, & lashes out at anyone involved. He tried to get the reporter fired that did the piece on the Whitehaven sandblaster (the property he sold, no conflict of interest there!). His g/f didn’t do her job, let a tier 3 child sex offender slip through, into the Wicomico YOUTH & Civic center. Anyone who knew anything about it was gotten rid of. He has keys & access to all areas of the building. My whole family’s children attend nothing there because of this.
LikeLike
I went to see the Jersey Boys at the Civic Center on Thursday and stood outside for 2 hrs. it was cold and I was one of the youngest there at 60 yrs old, many were much older most over 50 % carried canes and many more in wheelchairs some had oxygen. Big crowd the civic center could have seated folks then made the choice as to if the show was going on. No police until workers of the civic center called, cause people were rattling the doors being cold and having stood for so long. This, by the way, was because there were ceiling tiles missing from the civic center and the promoter would not let performers have the show in case more tile were to fall. A person with an auto weapon and lots of ammo could have had the biggest shooting in a long time. You could not see in between all the people there and most setting in wheelchairs or propped with a cane who could not have run away. Inside would have been much safer.
LikeLike
Did everyone see how mad Bob got about being questioned about violating the charter? He goes off topic and tries to bring up the charter and ballot question the residents of Wicomico voted on. He took that personal. Way to shoot the language. He must be trying to save his girlfriend who has been secretly made finance director. Based on the council meeting discussion and Bob violating the charter by hiring outside legal on his own was to fight for Ennis. Residents of Wicomico are okay with this? He is wasting our money on that. What else is he spending our money on for Ennis? It is time to do something!
LikeLike
Steve Miller and Bob Culver spent BIG TAXPAYER MONEY and had engineers flew in from Baltimore for the Jersey Boys musical. I wonder how he will explain that to the county council and better the taxpayers.
LikeLike
We can’t get rid of Culver and the mindless henchmen that do his bidding fast enough
These people just don’t know how to respect the Charter or the interests of the people they should be serving and those who fund their bloated paychecks
LikeLike
I work at the airport and Bob confronted me in a disrespectful manner and accused me of talking to council members about the wrongdoings of the airport. This guy needs to get back on his meds. Can we all get together and sign a petition to have him recalled?
LikeLike