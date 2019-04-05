Well it’s going to be a rainy day today!!! Dan said it would be like this…..great day to piddle around in the garage and drink cold Budweiser beer!! The breakfast of champions…..cold beer and a scrapple and egg sandwich!!!! UUUUMMMM GOOD
Everyone get ready the new traffic light (just what we need) on Rt. 50 and Sixty Foot Road will be turned on next week….what a waste of money!
Why doesn’t the Wicomico alcohol Enforcement do cks on college bars and downtown Salisbury ?????????
Sounds like BIASSED AND RACIST on how they only hit Indians.
3 thoughts on “5 April Open Discussion”
