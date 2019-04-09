9 April Open Discussion

4 thoughts on “9 April Open Discussion

  3. HEY JAKE DAY: FIX THE POTHOLES ON BEAGLIN PARK DRIVE!!!!!!!!
    YOU KNOW – THE ONES THAT ARE LEFT OVER FROM LAST YEAR!!!!!!!

  4. There’s an idea! Why not set a week aside for everyone to send in pics of the crumbling city infrastructure? It might help those whose business it is to identify and maintain. ..

