There has got to be more going on beside the Civic Center drama. If not we need to fixate on another subject…… any subject. Please be kind.
4 thoughts on “10 April Open Discussion”
HEY JAKE DAY – FIX THE DAMN POTHOLES!!!!! YOU ARE THE MAYOR OF THE WHOLE CITY NOT JUST DOWNTOWN!!!!!
Anybody know how I get a job to the civic center?? I hear there’s a party going on there ery day and convicts do all ur work.
It’s that time of year again! I wonder if Bob Culver plans on paying his property taxes this year. Gale in Finance told me, I think it was two years ago, that Bob owed over $6,000 in property taxes that he couldn’t pay so he ordered the countywide tax sale withheld. That didn’t go over well with the municipalities. Gale is awesome, she sucks up to Bob and he is too stupid to see that she can’t stand him.
Did everyone see how mad Bob got about being questioned about violating the charter? He goes off topic and tries to bring up the charter and ballot question the residents of Wicomico voted on. He took that personal. Way to shoot the language. He must be trying to save his girlfriend who has been secretly made finance director. Based on the council meeting discussion and Bob violating the charter by hiring outside legal on his own was to fight for Ennis. Residents of Wicomico are okay with this? He is wasting our money on that. What else is he spending our money on for Ennis? It is time to do something! Recall Bob or bring charges against him.
