Arrest Made In Somerset Co. Shooting

April 14, 2019

(CHANCE, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a suspect involved in the shooting of a Somerset County man yesterday.

The suspect is identified as Lance Fridley, 33, of Deal Island, Md. Fridley is charged with armed robbery, first and second degree assault, illegal possession of a firearm, and other pending criminal charges related to the incident.

The victim is identified as Kevin Bivens, 54, of the 10,000 block of Mahlon Place Road in Chance, Maryland. Bivens checked himself in to Peninsula Regional Medical Center for injuries reportedly sustained during the incident. Bivens was later transported to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

Shortly before 2:00 a.m. yesterday morning, troopers from the Princess Anne Barrack responded to the Peninsula Regional Medical Center for a shooting victim, later identified as Bivens. Bivens told police he had sustained a gunshot wound during an altercation with the suspect, later identified as Fridley.

The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Lower Shore and troopers from the Princess Anne Barrack began the investigation. They responded to the scene of the shooting in the 10,000 block of Mahlon Place Road in Chance, which police believe is the home of the victim. Forensic analysts from the Maryland State Police Crime Lab processed the scene.

During the investigation, Fridley was identified and located as the suspect responsible for Biven’s injuries. Fridley was located and apprehended without incident at a residence in the 10,000 block of Deal Island Road in Deal Island, MD. Fridley was transported to the Somerset County Court Commissioner after processing and subsequently taken to the Somerset County Detention Center.

The investigation continues..

