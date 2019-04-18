Second Phase Of Fugitive Warrant Effort Leads To 107 Arrests In Wicomico, Dorchester Counties

April 18, 2019

(SALISBURY, MD) – Maryland State Police, in partnership with allied law enforcement agencies in Wicomico and Dorchester counties, arrested more than 100 people as part of a continued effort to reduce the amount of active fugitive warrants in the lower Eastern Shore.

As part of “Operation: On The Lam[b],” the Maryland State Police Gang Enforcement Unit and Apprehension Team, along with allied federal and local law enforcement agencies in Maryland, Delaware and Virginia, planned, coordinated and implemented a plan to locate and apprehend suspects with open arrest warrants issued through the Maryland State Police, Salisbury Police Department, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, Delmar Police Department, Fruitland Police Department, Cambridge Police Department, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Worcester County Sheriff’s Office.

The Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office, Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office, Delaware State Police, Maryland Division of Corrections, Delaware Division of Corrections, Homeland Security Investigations and the Eastern Shore Information Center [ESIC] also partnered in this operation

This initiative, which yielded 107 arrests and took place on April 9 and 11, was a follow up to “Operation: Hide and Seek,” which was conducted on Feb. 20 and led to 41 arrests. That operation focused on gathering information and identifying criminal gang members and suspects of open criminal investigations in Wicomico County. Among those arrested in that initial investigation were 11 people who had suspected ties to organized gangs and 13 of whom had out-of-state connections.

Among those arrested during “Operation: On The Lam[b]” were:

Travis Sentell Corbin, 34, of Salisbury, Maryland. Charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance and felonious possession of firearms and related charges.

Keshawn Ramier Purnell, 21, of Salisbury, Maryland. Charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. Purnell is also an associate of a local Blood gang faction.

Samuel Armando Lipscomb, 38, of Salisbury, Maryland. Charged with second-degree escape. Lipscomb is also a known associate of the LMF (Loyalty Money Family) Blood Gang.

Jeffery Serres, 41, of Salisbury, Maryland. Charged with multiple thefts, theft scheme, fourth-degree burglary and eluding law enforcement. Once apprehended, contact was made with numerous law enforcement agencies in Maryland and Delaware regarding over a dozen open investigations for burglary in the first, second and fourth degree with associated thefts of various degrees where Serres was the primary suspect.

Andre Dewayne Nock, 39, of Pocomoke, Maryland. Charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

Megan White, 25, of Ocean Pines, Maryland. Charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia.

Alexander Moses, 34, of Salisbury, Maryland. Charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, felony theft, second-degree assault and controlled dangerous substance related charges.

Cody Perry, 26, of Pittsville, Maryland. Charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia as well as theft.

Kavon Randy Conquest, 18, of Delmar, Maryland. Charged with second-degree assault and a violation of probation on an intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance charge. Conquest is a validated Blood gang member through the Maryland State Police.

This investigation was made possible in part due to funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention (GOCCP), which supports the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN).

