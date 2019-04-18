Worcester County Deputy Struck By Car

Press Release

On Wednesday April 17th at about 2158 hrs. A Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was conducting a traffic stop on Rt. 90 near Rt. 589. While out of the vehicle the Deputy was struck in his back by a passing vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle did not stop and exited Rt. 90 on to Rt. 589.

Deputies located the vehicle and driver at a residence in Ocean Pines. The driver was identified as William Edward Mott, 62 years of age of Ocean Pines Md.

Mr. Mott appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Mr. Mott was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while revoked, and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash. Mr. Mott was held at the Worcester County jail pending trial.

The Deputy sustained non life threatening injuries and was treated and released.