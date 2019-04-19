MSP Press Release



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 04/19/2019

Type of Incident: Alcohol Related Traffic Crash

Date and Time: 04/18/2019 at approximately 2144 hours

Location: Nanticoke Road and Catchpenny Road, Wicomico County

Vehicle 1: 2006 Black Kawasaki Ninja, MD Registration “514Y54.”

Driver 1: Miguel Angel Valderas, H/M, 26 YOA of Quantico, Maryland.

Vehicle 2: 2012 Black Ford Escape, MD Registration “5DA8557.”

Driver 2: David Romin Waters, B/M, 18 YOA of Nanticoke, Maryland.

Charges: Driving under the Influence, Driving While Impaired by Alcohol, Negligent Driving, Reckless Driving, Failure to Control Speed to Avoid a Collision

Narrative:

On 04/18/2019 at approximately 2144 hours, troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision that occurred in the area of Nanticoke Road and Catchpenny Road in Wicomico County. When troopers arrived on scene they made contact with the driver of a black Kawasaki Ninja, Miguel Angel Valderas, and the driver of a black Ford Escape, David Romin Waters. Waters stated he had to slow abruptly in order to avoid striking deer that were crossing the roadway. Waters advised when he did, he was struck from behind by the motorcycle.

Troopers detected an odor of alcoholic beverage emitting off of Valderas’ breath and person. Due to the trooper’s observations and Valderas’ poor performance of standardized field sobriety tests, Valderas was placed under arrest for DUI. Valderas was read his Advice of Rights and refused to consent to a blood kit to determinehis level of intoxication. Valderas was charged with Driving under the Influence of Alcohol and other traffic related charges.

Valderas was transported to PRMC for injuries and released to the care of hospital staff.

Investigating Trooper: TPR Honsinger

Phone Number: 410-749-3101

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

