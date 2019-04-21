FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 4/20/19

Type of Incident: Alcohol related motor vehicle collision

Date and Time: 4/20/19 at 9:11 PM

Location: Route 13 at Oliphant Drive, Salisbury, MD 21801

Vehicle(s): Vehicle 1: 2001 Toyota pickup truck

Vehicle 2: 2014 Honda passenger car

Driver/passengers(s)/pedestrian:

Vehicle 1: Jose David Franciso-Mateo, 32 year old male from Salisbury, MD

Vehicle 2: Karl Reddick, 33 year old male from Salisbury, MD

Victim(s)/Injuries:

Karl Reddick, 33 year old male from Salisbury, MD

Natalia Reddick, 35 year old female from Salisbury, MD

Juvenile female, 5 year old female from Salisbury, MD

Accused: Jose David Franciso-Mateo, 32 year old male from Salisbury, MD

Charges: Driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to yield right of way, leaving the scene of a accident and other charges

Disposition: Released to the custody of the Wicomico County Detention Center for processing

Narrative:On 4/20/19 at 9:11 PM troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack were dispatched to a motor collision at the intersection of Route 13 and Oliphant Drive. When troopers arrived on scene, it was learned that the at fault vehicle had fled the scene according to witnesses. Witnesses reported that the at fault vehicle, a black Toyota truck, was traveling south on Route 13 and made a left turn directly into the path of the Honda passenger car.Witnesses were able to obtain the vehicle description and tag number for the vehicle. An additional witness saw the vehicle travel into a shopping center parking lot near the scene of the collision and contacted police. The witness was able to identify the vehicle as well as the driver that had caused the collision and fled the scene.

When a trooper made contact with the driver of the at Toyota truck, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was detected coming from the truck as well as the driver, Jose Franciso-Mateo. The driver was positively identified by the witness as the driver who had caused the collision and fled the scene. Franciso-Mateo performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident. He was transported to the Salisbury Barrack and refused to provide a breath sample when asked. He was subsequently transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center for processing before a court commissioner.

The driver and two occupants of the Honda sustained minor injuries and were treated and released from PRMC. Franciso-Mateo was uninjured in the collision.

Investigating Trooper or Barrack Media Contact Name: Sr. Tpr. A. Edwards

Barrack Commander: Lt. C. Davala

Phone Number: 410-749-3101

