Salisbury MSP Press Release



Salisbury Barrack

2765 N. Salisbury Blvd.

Salisbury, Maryland 21801

(410)749-3101 ext. 0

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 03/31/19

Type of Incident: Fleeing and Alluding/DUI

Date and Time: 4/21/2019

Location: U.S. Rt. 50 W/B at Old Bradley Road Mardela Springs, Wicomico County, MD

Vehicle: 2017 Jeep Renegade; 8DD3705

Driver: Paul Everette Duthoy (33) Edgewater, Maryland

Narrative: On 04/21/2019 at approximately 0406 Troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack responded to a disabled vehicle on U.S. Rt. 50 W/B prior to the Vienna Bridge.

A subject was seen walking west bound on U.S. Rt. 50 away from the disabled vehicle. The driver, identified as Paul Everette Duthoy, stated he was walking because his vehicle ran off the roadway, and he was looking for a phone to call his brother.

Troopers detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Duthoy’s breath and person. Investigation revealed that Duthoy’s was operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

The vehicle was identified as a 2017 Jeep Renegade displaying Maryland registration 8DD3705. The vehicle matched a description of a vehicle that fled from Ocean City Police Department and Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack on 4/21/2019 at approximately 0200 hours. Duthoy was the registered owner of the vehicle.

Duthoy was transported to the Salisbury Barrack for processing.

Duthoy was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol, fleeing from the police. He was taken and released to the Wicomico County Detention Center.

Investigating Trooper: TFC Monk or TPR Eckrich

Phone Number: 410-749-3101

