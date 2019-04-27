27-28 April Open Discussion

Just to be clear “Justice for All” I stepped in to help JT as he worked through some things. I never once complained about not getting paid. I also don’t see what the problem is with me pointing out the obvious. Just a bunch of finger pointing day in and day out. My opening statement was trying to change the conversation up. Instead of complaining all the time about EVERYDAY ISSUES IN THIS AREA, why don’t you offer some suggestions on how to fix them. You seem to have you finger on the pulse of Salisbury. I will enjoy your input. Take it away Sparky! To everyone else…thanks for being loyal supporter’s of JT’s.

