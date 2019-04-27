Just to be clear “Justice for All” I stepped in to help JT as he worked through some things. I never once complained about not getting paid. I also don’t see what the problem is with me pointing out the obvious. Just a bunch of finger pointing day in and day out. My opening statement was trying to change the conversation up. Instead of complaining all the time about EVERYDAY ISSUES IN THIS AREA, why don’t you offer some suggestions on how to fix them. You seem to have you finger on the pulse of Salisbury. I will enjoy your input. Take it away Sparky! To everyone else…thanks for being loyal supporter’s of JT’s.
Advertisements
One thought on “27-28 April Open Discussion”
Anonymous sub moderator…..you have done an awesome job. I hope JT finds a place for you as time goes on. Do not fall into the trap of the please all of the people all of the time expectation. It aint happening. There are people in this world that if you gave them a million dollars with no strings attached, they would bitch, moan and complain that it wasn’t 2 million. You stood up and helped your friend to the best of your abilities, and for that you should be commended.
LikeLike