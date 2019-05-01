1 May Open Discussion WELCOME BACK JT!! This sub moderator has missed you. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
5 thoughts on “1 May Open Discussion”
WAYNE KING of Salisbury running against Fake day ?
Where’s JT I don’t see no posts by him. Are you lying?
Let’s see if this joke gets posted.
Wayne Weidner said…
Hi people
I am the candidate running against Jake. I will be registering for Mayor next week. I am an outsider like our friend Joe. I don’t want to speak issues much yet, except that I will be draining the swamp. People who are capable and follow my lead get to keep their jobs. The rest will be flushed. No favoritism. I can’t be bribed and all bids for town work will be vetted. We will prioritize on how we spend. For instance, we are not having a festival if we are having trouble heating our schools, etc… Beautification will take place in our neighborhoods, giving our people pride. Drugs and gangs will be eradicated. A task Force will be created to just concentrate on those issues instead of shaking down every motorist that is driving 10 MPH over the speed limit. Law enforcement will be prioritized.
I gave you a taste. Much more to come.
Thanks
WK-
Conservative Republican
April 30, 2019 at 4:26 PM
First of all who is Wayne Wiedner?
“People who are capable and follow my lead get to keep their jobs.” So you are telling employees to kiss your ass right off the bat? First of all this is what the swamp does best. You aren’t too bright telling them that. If you were smart you wouldn’t have to tell them that.
“For instance, we are not having a festival if we are having trouble heating our schools, etc” For instance, we are not having trouble heating our schools! Second, the City has nothing to do with paying for heating county schools. Get with the program!
I don’t think I’m going to be voting for someone as dumb as this.
GO back to mommys basement cupcake.
MAYOR KING FOR SALISBURY.
