Back In The Delmarva Groove

First off let me introduce myself to any new readers that have visited this morning. My name is Jonathan Taylor. I started into this world in the summer of 2008, yes you read that correct 11 years of online news and opinions. I have done everything I could have ever have dreamed and then some from starting into this those many years ago.

I have been on all the local tv stations for interviews on one subject or the other, been interviewed by the Daily Times multiple times, had my own TV show on PAC14, been featured on Nancy Grace, and been part of the Oxygen network channel show on the Sheddy Case. I have had many things that have happened to me over these 11 years as well, and as with us all I am not the same person from 2008. I have matured from the bitter all out warfare mindset I had from all those years ago. I spent far too many years not enjoying life by being consumed in this world of politics, lies and deceit.

Let me explain the truth about this world of politics, you are only useful when you can do something for someone. I have a select group of people I have met doing this site that I can count on to check in on me when they notice I haven’t been posting. Believe me if you are a politician that I have met over the years I know if your a true friend or a user. That doesn’t mean I can’t play the game, it just means I know that I get used so never think you are getting one over on me.

For all you that wanted to give my moderator and help a hard time while I was away, try that shit with me see how far it goes. I cannot thank them enough for helping me and continuing to do so. I will sign my name at the bottom of any posts I make so you know who it is coming from. The number one thing I want to focus on is crime and informing the public of what is happening around them. I strongly urge you to follow Wicomico First Alert for live scanner happenings, I didn’t realize my equipment would no longer pick up the feeds so for now I have to get the info from them until I get my own . If you have one I could borrow email me I would appreciate it. Thats one thing I have heard people be frustrated over a clear email contact for me. My email is always jtlesn@comcast.net. I am going to add a simple clickable link with no form required to reach me somewhere on my site.

I’m not going to promise you a certain number of posts per day, I only can give you what I can. I really am going to stay away from National Politics since it is the most highly divisive topic on earth right now. I want to laser focus on things that impact our way of life here on the shore. I am going to be watching Annapolis more closely and allow you to see how our lives are decided by people who don’t live here. I would also like to do some one on one interviews with no bs which people know I don’t deal with.

Also if you have some event coming up and want it publicized just email me I will be more than happy to post. I also welcome questions from you the reader which I will answer in a seperate Q&A Section daily. Thanks to all who kept visiting and supporting my site and appreciating the assistance I finally have with this site.

