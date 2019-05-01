FIRE PROTECTION FEATURES PERFORM AS DESIGNED In Mill Pond Lane Fire

FIRE PROTECTION FEATURES PERFORM AS DESIGNED

SALISBURY, WICOMICO COUNTY (April 30, 2019) – Fire Investigators with the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office are crediting an automatic fire sprinkler system, required fire separation and quick fire department response for saving a large property dollar loss and preservation of life at an early morning fire located in the Mill Pond Village Apartment complex.

The Salisbury Fire Department and mutual-aid departments were dispatched at 1:37 am for an apartment building fire at 312 Mill Pond Lane. The incident was quickly upgraded to a second alarm assignment. Units arrived on scene to find a significant fire condition involving a 3rd floor balcony and roof assembly above. The incident was placed under control after 45 minutes with 42 firefighters on the scene.

The apartment building is an approximate 25,000 square foot three story wood framed structure and contains 24 separate living units. A total of 35 occupants were displaced due to the fire and no injuries were reported. Damage to the structure is estimated to be $400,000.00 and additional damage to the personal contents of tenants is estimated at $100,000.00.

Fire Investigators determined the origin of this fire to be a third floor balcony. After a thorough fire scene examination the cause was determined to be accidental as a result of discarded smoking materials.

The investigation determined that the activation of only one automatic fire sprinkler head was able to prevent the spread of the fire from the balcony into the habitable living space. The fire did however access the attic space where the required fire separations prevented further fire damage.