Intentional Fire Investigation In Salisbury

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:   April 28, 2019

Time:   8:44 p.m.

Location / Address:   309 Marshall St., Salisbury, Wicomico Co.

Type of Incident:  Fire

Description of Structure / Property:  10’ x 20’ wood framed residential outbuilding

Owner / Occupants:  Chester Parker

Injuries or Deaths:  None

Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $4,000                      Contents: $1,000

Smoke Alarm Status:  n/a

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a

Arrests(s):  None

Primary Responding Fire Department:  Salisbury Fire Department

# of Alarms:  1     # Of Firefighters:  15

Time to Control:  15 minutes

Discovered By:  Passerby

Area of Origin:  Exterior

Preliminary Cause:   Incendiary (intentionally set fire)

Additional Information:  Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office at (410) 713-3780.

