Intentional Fire Investigation In Salisbury

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION Date: April 28, 2019 Time: 8:44 p.m. Location / Address: 309 Marshall St., Salisbury, Wicomico Co. Type of Incident: Fire Description of Structure / Property: 10’ x 20’ wood framed residential outbuilding Owner / Occupants: Chester Parker Injuries or Deaths: None Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $4,000 Contents: $1,000 Smoke Alarm Status: n/a Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a Arrests(s): None Primary Responding Fire Department: Salisbury Fire Department # of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 15 Time to Control: 15 minutes Discovered By: Passerby Area of Origin: Exterior Preliminary Cause: Incendiary (intentionally set fire) Additional Information: Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office at (410) 713-3780.