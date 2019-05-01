|
NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: April 28, 2019
Time: 8:44 p.m.
Location / Address: 309 Marshall St., Salisbury, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: 10’ x 20’ wood framed residential outbuilding
Owner / Occupants: Chester Parker
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $4,000 Contents: $1,000
Smoke Alarm Status: n/a
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Salisbury Fire Department
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 15
Time to Control: 15 minutes
Discovered By: Passerby
Area of Origin: Exterior
Preliminary Cause: Incendiary (intentionally set fire)
Additional Information: Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office at (410) 713-3780.
Intentional Fire Investigation In Salisbury
