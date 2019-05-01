Jake Day Will Be Mayor Of Salisbury Until He Decides To Move On

I have fielded many comments today in regards to potential challengers for Jake Day in the upcoming Municipal elections. I’m here to tell you like Jake or not he will be our Mayor until he is ready to move on. I’m not knocking anyone who might run and I wish them the best, but the City residents who vote overwhelmingly vote for the same people.

You have told me a conservative guy is going to run to give people another option. It’s always great that people put themselves out to try to attain an office to serve the community, however voting patterns never lie. Suzanah Cain was a strong conservative candidate for District 4 County Council which is basically the same voters as who vote for municipal elections. John Hastings who is a really nice guy who is progressive easily defeated her.

Jake Day has the support and it won’t change.

