More School Threats In Queen Anne’s County

QA Press Release 4/30- Threat made against a school

INCIDENT: Threat made against a school

DATE / TIME: 04/28/19 at approximately 10:20 am

LOCATION: Matapeake Middle School in Stevensville, MD

DETAILS: On Sunday April 28, 2019, at approximately 10:20 am, the principal of the Matapeake Middle School was notified of a threat made against the school. This involved a student making a non-specific verbal threat regarding a school shooting. The principal immediately notified the assigned school resource officer from the Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff. An investigation was immediately initiated and involved the student and the student’s parents. After a thorough investigation, law enforcement found that there was no threat to the students or their safety. Therefore, students continued with their normal school operations on Monday, the next school day. While this incident continues to be investigated, there is no threat to the safety of the students, faculty, and/or citizens of Queen Anne’s County.

The Sheriff’s Office considers any and all potential threats to schools and student safety a very serious matter. If anyone has information concerning any threats to our schools, contact the Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff Tipline at 410-758-6666. Tips can also be submitted through our app. Or, call 911 if the danger is immediate.