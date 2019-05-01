Please Keep Pets Safe As Temperatures Rise

As the temperature rises, it’s important to remember to keep our pets safe.

Leaving pets locked in vehicles is never safe. But when the weather gets warmer, it can be potentially deadly. High temperatures can cause irreparable organ damage and even death. Protecting animals from an unnecessary death is a problem we can all agree to prevent.

What can you do if you see a pet left in a hot car?

1. Take notes – Once you notice a dog has been left in a hot car, start taking notes right away. Copy the make, model, and license plate number of the car, along with what time you first noticed the dog inside.