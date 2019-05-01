Seaford Police Department Press Release

Press Release Seaford Police Department

300 Virginia Ave

Seaford DE 19973

Date & Time: 04/28/19 11:40 AM

Defendant: Terrell J. Johnson, 29 YOA, Seaford Delaware

Charges:

Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (2 Counts)

Disregarding a Police Officers Signal

Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 Counts)

Possession of Marijuana

Reckless Endangering 2nd Degree

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (3 Counts)

Driving While Suspended or Revoked

Child Not Properly Restrained

Various other traffic offenses (8 Counts)

On April 28th, 2019, an Officer from the Seaford Police Department observed the Defendant Terrell Johnson operating a vehicle on North Street in Seaford. The officer had knowledge that Johnson had several capiases for his arrest. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop of Johnson however, Johnson refused to pull over. During this time Johnson never drove above the posted speed limits. Seaford Officers continued to follow Johnson into the town limits of Laurel, at which time officers from the Laurel Police Department provided assistance. Johnson was followed to a residence in Laurel which is where he surrendered to police. It was at this time that officers learned that Johnson had his four year old daughter in the vehicle with him and he was driving to a residence so that she could be turned over to family members. When Johnson was taken into custody he was found to be in possession of 663 bags of heroin, 1.2 grams of crack cocaine, 1.5 grams of marijuana and a large amount of United States Currency suspected of being proceeds from illegal drug sales. Johnson was charged and arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Courts. He was committed to the Department of Corrections in lieu of $68,115.00 secured bail.

Senior Corporal Eric Chambers

Public Information Officer

Seaford Police Department