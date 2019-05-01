Talbot County Sheriff Press Release

PRESS RELEASES

Warrant Arrest: On April 18, 2019, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Donald Rogers Brown Jr., 45 of Easton, MD. An arrest warrant was issued by the District Court Commissioner for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements. Brown is a Tier III sex offender who is required to comply with the requirements for life. Brown failed to notify the sheriff’s office of an address change. Brown was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Talbot County Central Booking Facility. Brown was brought before the District Court Commissioner and was ordered held without bond.

The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for registering and maintaining compliance for the 33 sex offenders who have permanent or temporary residence in Talbot County.

CDS/Handgun Arrests: On April 22, 2019, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a motor vehicle on Ocean Gateway near Howell Point Road for a moving violation. Deputies identified the driver as Keanu McNeill, 22 of Glen Burnie, MD and the two passengers were identified as Malik Brooks, 19 of Millersville MD, and Nicholas Billing, 19 of Glen Burnie, MD. Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Raven conducted an open air exterior sniff of the vehicle and responded with a positive alert for the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle resulted in locating 183 grams of marijuana, paraphernalia used to ingest marijuana, 48 Xanax prescription pills, Oxycodone, 3 loaded firearms; two of which were reported stolen in other areas, a digital scale and $520.00 in US currency. McNeill, Brooks and Billing were placed under arrest and charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, paraphernalia and illegal possession of a firearms. The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with several other police departments who are investigating McNeill, Brooks and Billing for violent crimes in their areas. McNeill, Brooks and Billing were ordered held at the Talbot County Detention Center without bond by the District Court Commissioner.

Warrant Arrest: On April 23, 2019, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeremiah Isaiah Camper, 29 of Severna Park, MD. An arrest warrant was issued by the Circuit Court for Talbot County charging Camper with violation of probation. Camper was originally convicted on charges of burglary and theft. Camper was ordered held at the Talbot County Detention Center without bond, awaiting his initial appearance before the Circuit Court.

CDS/ Trespassing Arrest: On April 25, 2019, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8000 block of Old Trappe Road in reference to a Protective Order service and burglary report. Upon arrival, Deputies observed John Calvin Dubosq, 19 of Trappe, MD enter the property of another, which was clearly and properly posted “no trespassing” and discard an object. Deputies located and identified the object as paraphernalia which contained marijuana. Deputies developed probable cause and searched Dubosq’s vehicle, which resulted in the seizure of additional marijuana and paraphernalia. Dubosq was issued a criminal citation for trespassing and a civil citation for possession of marijuana less than 10 grams. Dubosq was released upon his signature on the citations.

